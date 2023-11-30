Casey House Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Stephen Brown, Chair of the Casey House Board of Directors, along with members of his team, joined David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, to open the market in honour of World AIDS Day.

Casey House is a specialty hospital in Toronto providing ground-breaking care to people living with and at risk of HIV. The hospital offers a growing mix of inpatient, outpatient and community-based services that meet clients where they are in their individual journeys of health and wellness. Casey House is Canada's first and only hospital for people living with and at risk of HIV. To learn more, please visit https://caseyhouse.ca/about-us/.

World AIDS Day, December 1, which also launches the start of Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week in Canada, is a time for reflection on what we have achieved with regard to the national and global response to HIV, and what we still must achieve.

