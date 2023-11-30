Elcomsoft Introduces the Linux Edition of its Forensic iOS Extraction Tool

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft releases iOS Forensic Toolkit 8.50, a major update to the company's mobile forensic extraction tool for Apple devices. The update introduces the Linux edition, which enables forensic extractions of Apple devices on Linux-based computers.

The Linux edition supports forensically sound bootloader-level extraction, previously a feature exclusive to macOS. This opens a window of opportunity for experts who don't have access to a Mac, enabling true forensically sound extractions of more than ten generations of Apple devices up to and including the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The release of the Linux edition is ElcomSoft's final step towards true multiplatform compatibility. The tool has been tested on multiple Linux distributions, officially supporting the current Debian, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, and Mint distros.

Accurate iOS Version Identification for Bootloader-Level Extraction

The update improves iOS version identification during bootloader-level extraction. Formerly, the toolkit attempted to guesstimate the installed iOS version based on the version of the device's bootloader, which could result in several potential matches. The new approach achieves a nearly 100% accurate identification of the iOS version, eliminating any ambiguity in the extraction process.

Low-Level Extraction for Apple Watch S0 through S2

The update adds support for older models of Apple Watch, allowing macOS and Linux users to get more data like passwords and complete file systems from these watches. Newly supported models include the original Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit provides forensic access to encrypted information stored in popular Apple devices. With this update, Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit becomes the most advanced iOS acquisition tool on the market. The toolkit now supports all possible acquisition methods (with known limitations we're working on). Agent-based extraction and checkm8-based extraction via device RAM are some of the tool's unique features. The list of supported devices will be expanded in subsequent releases.

