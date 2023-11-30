SHIPT INTRODUCES '5 DAYS OF DELIGHT' FEATURING DEALS & CELEBRITY-CURATED HOLIDAY COLLECTIONS TO BRING DELIGHT IN EVERY DELIVERY

Shipt partners with tastemakers Tan France, Meredith Hayden, Issa Rae and more for the '5 Days of Delight' offering users daily promos to help tackle crucial holiday tasks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Shipt , the retail technology company that connects consumers to delivery with a personal touch, is introducing its first-ever '5 Days of Delight', featuring a festive collection of themed product lists, expert tips and daily deals to showcase how Shipt can help customers seamlessly tackle their holiday to-do list. Kicking off on December 4, 2023 with a $49 annual membership offer (originally $99)*, each day of the campaign will reveal a celebrity-curated collection and promotions from industry tastemakers, Tan France (decorating), Meredith Hayden (hosting), Issa Rae (gifting), Laura Izumikawa (family gifting), and Sazan Hendrix (self-care).

Recognizing the costly and time-consuming nature of holiday tasks, Shipt is set to revolutionize festive preparations, from shopping for the perfect gifts to decorating the house and hosting loved ones. In a third-party survey conducted by SWNS, a majority of consumers say they would outsource home decorating, gift giving and meal preparations for the holidays if they could. With this in mind, the convenience of Shipt's same-day delivery and unparalleled shopping experience, coupled with the expertise of a panel of dynamic experts, will no doubt bring delight to the joyful season.

In addition to the half off membership offer, the '5 days of Delight' collections include:

Decor to Adore with Tan France ( Dec. 4 ): Shipt customers can spruce up their homes this holiday with a collection of decor essentials, including faux fur throws, decorative wreaths and seasonal candles curated by the renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and star of Queer Eye .

Hosting Hacks with Meredith Hayden ( Dec. 5 ): The Wishbone Kitchen chef shares her recipe for hassle-free hosting, including holiday table runners, gold-trimmed cocktail glasses, stoneware serving sets and key essentials

Gifting Go-Tos with Issa Rae ( Dec. 6 ): The renowned entrepreneur, actress and producer has curated a list of her holiday gifting essentials for every member of the family, including the hostess, the athlete, the traveler and everyone in between.

Toy Tour with Laura Izumikawa ( Dec. 7 ): From an FAO Schwartz pottery wheel to a Nintendo Switch, photographer, Naptime with Joey author, and mom of two shares her top picks for kids on the nice list.

Steps to Self-Care with Sazan Hendrix ( Dec. 8 ): Shipt users are encouraged to slow down and savor the season with essential oil diffusers, skincare sets and wellness supplements that the influencer, mom of three, and author of A Real Good Life recommends.

"As a working father of two young children, holiday preparations seem to get busier every year," said Tan France, fashion designer, entrepreneur and star of Queer Eye. "That's why I'm thrilled to collaborate with Shipt, a company that empowers users to alleviate some of the holiday stress, allowing more time for meaningful moments with family and friends and more time for you. Whether it's sprucing up the house for a festive gathering or securing last-minute essentials for holiday meals, I trust Shipt to simplify my life during this bustling season."

The study also shows one of the holiday tasks consumers dread the most is buying gifts. To make holiday shopping faster and smarter, Shipt is introducing AI-powered Search, a new enhanced search tool to help customers with gifting and entertaining ideas all season long. Additionally, Shipt launched real-time order tracking to provide real-time updates as the shopper moves through their shopping list to ensure an overall better customer experience this holiday season.

"Making the lives of our customers easier so they can have more time back to be with their loved ones is at the core of what we do here at Shipt, especially this holiday season," noted Alia Kemet, Chief Marketing Officer at Shipt. "From orchestrating memorable holiday dinners to finding that perfect gift, we know our customers are stretched thin this season. By partnering with these dynamic experts and offering valuable savings opportunities on a wide variety of product categories, including memberships, Shipt is ensuring our customers are able to enjoy a festive, stress-free holiday season."

Customers can shop the '5 days of Delight' starting December 4, 2023 at www.shipt.com/seasonofsavings.com.

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com/hi and follow @shipt on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting Shipt.com or by downloading the Shipt app.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

