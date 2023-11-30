THREE INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS UNITE TO REVOLUTIONIZE THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION, LAUNCH INNOVATIVE MULTI-PLATFORM STUDIO SHOWBIZ DIRECT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veterans Kevin Mitchell, Richie Fay and Scott Kennedy have joined forces to launch ShowBiz Direct , an innovative new motion picture distribution platform uniquely positioned to work with the creative community to provide more product to theaters.

"In the ever-changing world of theatrical distribution, we are finding that there is a huge gap between the creative community and exhibitors," says Kevin Mitchell, a multi-generational film exhibition executive and current Cinemark Board of Directors member. "Writers, producers, actors, and directors are having a tough time getting studio attention. We launched ShowBiz Direct to champion these underrepresented projects and create a new avenue for creative voices to flourish in the industry."

With their technology-driven solution and lean operational model, ShowBiz Direct is leading the charge in bringing vibrant new movies to the theatrical marketplace. By forging transparent partnerships with filmmakers and exhibitors, the company champions mid-size to tent-pole releases that don't fit into the post-pandemic release strategies of major studios.

"As a former exhibitor and current distributor, my perspective on what's missing and where the gaps are in the current studio distribution strategies provides us with a unique understanding of how to help creatives find a home for their movies," says Richie Fay, former President of Film Marketing and Buying at AMC and former President of Distribution at both Summit and Lionsgate.

"We offer a win-win opportunity for theaters and the creative community," says Scott Kennedy, a 25-year executive in film and digital distribution. "We enable them to release and distribute theatrical quality films in a more intelligent and cost-effective manner."

ShowBiz Direct is currently in negotiations with filmmakers and will be announcing their first theatrical project for the summer, in the coming weeks.

ABOUT KEVIN MITCHELL

Mr. Mitchell has been engaged in the theatrical exhibition business for more than 35 years. He began his career at Cinemark Theaters and currently sits on the Board of Directors. Most recently, Kevin sold his interests in ShowBiz Cinemas, a Bowling and Movie and More concept which operated theaters in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Wyoming, where he served as founder and CEO. He has also consulted for both the creative community and exhibition on their multi-platform releases. Mr. Mitchell has also served on multiple industry Board of Directors, including former Chairman of the Board for Variety The Children's Charity Of Texas, an Advisory Board Member for the National Association Of Theatre Owners, and Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, as well as a Board Member for Chuck Norris' Kickstart Kid's Foundation.

ABOUT RICHIE FAY

Richard (Richie) Fay has been in the film industry for 50 years. Mr. Fay has helped reorganize and organize existing and startup companies as President of Film Marketing and Buying at AMC Theatres, President of Distribution at both Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate Films, and Distribution head at Broad Green Pictures and Global Road Entertainment. At Summit, he helped turn the Twilight book into a billion-dollar franchise and helped develop the theatrical distribution plan for Hunger Games while at Lionsgate. Mr. Fay was also a key member of multiple Green Light committees for approving films both acquired and produced, is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he maintains solid relationships with both his customers in film exhibition and the filmmakers with whom he has built a reputation of honesty and availability.

On the philanthropic front, Mr. Fay has received many awards for his charitable work including the Show East Kodak Reel Award, the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Humanitarian Award, the Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award, the Variety Club Texan of the Year, and he was inducted into the ShowEast Hall of Fame, amongst many other accomplishments. Currently he is the CFO of Options for Life Foundation, a non-profit, founded by his late daughter and is also a board member and former Secretary of the Will Rogers Institute.

ABOUT SCOTT KENNEDY

Throughout his 30-year career, Scott Kennedy has a proven track record of success in both theatrical and digital distribution, digital and social marketing, film acquisitions, and business operations. He has been involved in the release of over 500 films, including financially successful and critically acclaimed titles such as Chicago, Gangs Of New York, No Country for Old Men, Amelie, and Spotlight. Mr. Kennedy is also a proud member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Executive Branch.

