Valpak Stuffs Envelopes with Over $100,000 in Christmas Cash This December

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, known for bringing exclusive deals and exciting content into homes across America, is delivering something extra special to mailboxes this December: $135,000 in total Instant Win cash.*

Just in time for peak holiday shopping season, Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope of savings begins landing in homes on November 30, 2023, and lucky recipients could find real $100 checks made out to "Cash" in random envelopes, for a prize pool totaling $135,000 – Valpak's largest to date.

Since 1998, consumers have won hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes through Valpak's popular Instant Win program. The surprise and delight they've experienced upon finding no-strings-attached cash stashed among in-demand offers has generated a considerable amount of engagement. Read testimonials from real winners sharing their reactions to Instant Win at valpak.com/instantwin.

The chance to score a very merry $100 will be music to consumers' ears, adding some cheer to their holiday shopping budget, but Valpak is doing even more to help put them in good spirits. As part of the promotion, Valpak is partnering with iHeartMedia, America's holiday music destination. From timeless classics to country, jazz, rock, R&B and more, iHeartMedia has something for everyone at this special time of year. During the month of December, iHeartMedia stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app will run radio spots letting consumers know that a holiday edition of the Blue Envelope is headed their way, and that they could unwrap a $100 gift from Valpak.

Chris Cate, Valpak President, shared, "Valpak is proud to deliver money-saving deals from local and national brands to families every month, but especially during the holiday shopping season. With every dollar counting, now, more than ever, we want to help them stretch their budgets as far as possible. From discounts on gifts for everyone on their list to seasonal services and the chance to win part of a $135,000 cash pool, Valpak hopes to deliver more savings, more merry and more magic to the mailbox this holiday season!"

Valpak envelopes featuring this promotion arrive in homes until January 2, 2024.

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted for 55 years by thousands of local and national businesses. We drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. Our network of nearly 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in 42 U.S. states. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households, and we offer a diverse suite of additional, fully customizable solutions driven by best-in-class data and targeting capabilities. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise or connect on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. $100 checks are randomly inserted. 1 in approximately 50,000 envelopes has a check inside. Giveaway is sponsored by Valpak Direct Marketing Systems, Inc. 1 Valpak Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33716.

