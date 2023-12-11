ADAM PODBELSKI JOINS HORVATH & TREMBLAY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S., has announced the addition of multifamily veteran Adam Podbelski as Senior Vice President. Adam will be joining the Tampa office as part of the firm's expansion into Southwest Florida.

Adam, previously a First Vice President Investments and Director at a national brokerage, specializes in the sale of Multifamily assets throughout the Southwest Florida markets. He has been involved in transactions in excess of $750 million throughout his career and has been the recipient of numerous awards highlighting his success in the industry.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience to Horvath & Tremblay and we are excited to have him on our team" said Dennis Kelleher, Executive Vice President of Horvath & Tremblay. "Our continued growth on Florida's east coast has called for further expansion in the state, and Adam's track record and expertise will be an excellent addition to our Tampa office."

Horvath & Tremblay opened its Tampa office earlier this year as part of an overall strategic growth plan for the company. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Horvath & Tremblay now has four offices in the state of Florida and twelve across the United States.

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. The company's advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties, and have market pacing experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. The firm is dedicated to being the preferred source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals. For more information, please visit horvathtremblay.com.

