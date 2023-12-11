Biobeat Wearables for Enhanced Remote Patient Monitoring Partners with Best Buy Health's Care at Home Platform, Current Health

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced its plans to integrate with Best Buy Health's care at home platform Current Health.

Biobeat's wrist and chest monitors will be featured as one of the technology solutions for healthcare organizations utilizing Current Health to scale their care at home capabilities. Biobeat's monitors continuously provide accurate patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Data collected using Biobeat's monitors will then integrate with Current Health, a care at home platform acquired by Best Buy in 2021, which enables care teams to monitor and manage patients at home across clinical conditions and acuity levels.

"Current Health enables healthcare organizations to personalize the delivery of healthcare at home solutions, and we are thrilled that Biobeat's wearables will be integrated as a technology solution that is available for remote patient monitoring. This milestone will further strengthen Biobeat's footprint with healthcare providers throughout the United States and will provide clinicians with the ability to monitor patient vital signs of patients outside of the clinical care setting," commented Arik Ben Ishay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biobeat.

"Technology is a crucial component of delivering care to patients and improving their experiences and outcomes," states Chris McGhee, CEO of Current Health. "We are excited to continuously improve our remote patient monitoring offering to make receiving care in the home a simplified experience for patients and providers."

About Biobeat

Biobeat provides a comprehensive wearable platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

