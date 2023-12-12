Amped Fitness® Expands East Coast Corporate Footprint with Grand Opening of Sapphire Club in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, a rising and renowned player in the fitness industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first-ever Sapphire location in Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 19th at 4pm! This marks just one of the five new locations opening across Florida this December, as part of the brand's corporate expansion.

These new state-of-the-art facilities aim to offer a unique workout experience with a focus on positive gym culture, quality equipment, and luxury-style amenities (and of course some much needed Amped energy) to the communities of Sarasota (12/4), Tampa (12/6), Plantation (12/18), Fort Lauderdale (12/19), and Daytona Beach (12/20).

This former fitness has undergone an extensive renovation to align with the all-new structure of an Amped Fitness® Sapphire standard. With many of the same fan-favorite amenities as other clubs, Sapphire locations aim to offer members a sense of exclusivity and intention. By excluding guest access and enforcing a strict 18yr+ age policy, this omits all opportunities for wait lines to form or underage attendees. Sitting at an exclusive near 20k sqft, it is located at 928 N Federal Hwy Unit 207, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33304.

This brand new gym is set to include: 24/7 Gym Access & No Contracts, State-of-the-Art Cardio & Strength Equipment, Daily Instructor-Led & Virtual Group Classes, Amped Exclusive Recovery Zone, Tanning, Saunas & HydroMassage Beds, Women's-Only Babe Cave®, and the all-new Functional Freedom Zone.

As for equipment, Sapphire members can expect to see unique, state-of-the art equipment from Core®, Amped line, Prime®, Total Gym®, & Booty Builder®, and more. Unique pieces range from various plate-loaded upper-body equipment, to specialty machines like the Reverse Hyper Extension, Standing Abductor, and Horizontal Leg Press.

Following the resounding success of recent grand openings in Tampa and Sarasota in early December, the Amped Team is thrilled to expand their corporate footprint in South Florida alongside 4 other Miami-area facilities.

This new Fort-Lauderdale location, along with the four other Amped Fitness® additions, will join the brand's established network of corporate fitness centers renowned for best-in-class personal training, a distinctive equipment lineup, and an unparalleled gym culture.





"We are stoked to continue our Florida takeover with these 5 new locations," said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "Get ready…Casselberry, Pompano Beach, and SIGNATURE West Palm Beach–You're NEXT!"

