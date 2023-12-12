Bundy Group Ends 2023 with Remarkable Growth, Poised for Continued Success in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to share its year in review, highlighting key achievements and accomplishments. The 2023 calendar year was an outstanding period of success for Bundy Group, which included numerous client transactions, the expansion of the Bundy Group leadership team, and the company's continued growth in key industries and speaking engagements.

This year, Bundy Group successfully delivered closed transactions at an average value premium of 50% on behalf of its clients in a challenging macroeconomic and Mergers & Acquisitions environment. Relevant client transactions included Avanceon; Compass Systems; Environmental Options; Metal Tech; Ultimation, Clarity Technology; Compass Systems, and a Northeastern-based fire & security solutions provider. The 2023 transactions involved sales to both strategic parties and financial sponsor groups, highlighting Bundy Group's range of buyer and investor relationships.

"For nearly every engagement in 2023, Bundy Group was selected after the clients interviewed multiple investment banks," said Clint Bundy, Managing Director of Bundy Group. "These transactions underscore our team's continued performance, significant industry experience and focus on providing quality advice and outcomes to our clients. Our organization is able to confidently deliver strategic buyer and financial sponsor options through competitive processes and drive overall client value in our key sectors, as evidenced by this year's growth and overarching success."

On the talent side, Bundy Group expanded its leadership team by promoting Megan Hagemann to Director and Chief Operating Officer and Jordan Frickle to the position of Vice President, and the firm added Alex Chausovsky as Director of Analytics and Consulting. Alex joined Bundy Group in Q3 as a highly experienced market researcher and analyst with more than twenty years of knowledge centered on key topics such as economics, business cycle analysis, and industry-specific trends. In his new role, he serves as a trusted resource for owners and executives of privately held firms and industry trade associations on analytical and business-oriented topics.

"We are thrilled to announce both the promotion of Megan and Jordan and the addition of Alex to the Bundy Group team this year," said Clint. "Their combined experience and expertise allow Bundy Group to further expand its capabilities and offer our clients a robust and comprehensive suite of advisory services."

More broadly, Bundy Group continued to aggressively grow its presence and expertise in key industries, which included the Automation & Industrial Tech, Healthcare Services, and Business Services sectors. Bundy Group closed three Automation transactions in 2023 and furthered its work in the Business Services sector through its engagements with Metal Tech and Environmental Options. Bundy Group also built a strong pipeline of Healthcare & Life Sciences engagements within the Physician Practice Management and Healthcare IT sectors, which positions the company for momentum in 2024. In addition, Bundy Group also participated in 19 strategic speaking engagements throughout the year, including the Control System Integration Association Conference, Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute, and Power Transmission Distributors Association, with plans to expand these participation efforts in early 2024.

