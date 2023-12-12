Materialise, Proponent, and Stirling Dynamics Sign Letter of Intent to Provide Certified 3D-Printed Cabin Solutions

Partnership lowers adoption barriers of additive manufacturing in aerospace

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) , a global pioneer in 3D printing solutions and services, Proponent, the largest independent aerospace distributor, and Stirling Dynamics, an EASA 21.J-certified Aerospace Design Organization, have announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) aimed at providing certified cabin solutions for aircraft.

Stirling Dynamics, an Expleo company, strengthens an existing partnership between Materialise and Proponent that was formed in 2021. By combining their unique forces, the three companies can support the aerospace aftermarket with the design, production, and distribution of certified 3D-printed cabin solutions. As an aerospace-approved Design Organization (DOA), Stirling Dynamics develops improved, certified designs for 3D-printed interior cabin parts and provides complete aircraft documentation and installation instructions.

By adding an EASA Part 21.J DOA to the partnership, the companies create a unique trifecta — bringing together the ability to identify AM applications and design them by a certified DOA, with certified production by Materialise as a 21.G POA and then distribution through Proponent as the largest independent distributor. This will serve to further lower hurdles for OEMs and aircraft operators in the integration of such solutions.

Bandula Pathinayake, VP of Stirling Dynamics, says, "We are really excited to be partnering with Materialise and Proponent to collectively bring the aviation market a true end-to-end service for aircraft modification and repairs. As an EASA-approved Part 21.J Design Organization (EASA.21J.807), we are passionate about innovation, and we look forward to applying our extensive design capabilities to meet the unique challenges of aviation customers."

Together, Materialise, Proponent, and Stirling Dynamics aim to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing for cabin parts. Through the identification and design of smart 3D-printed solutions for OEMs, airlines, and MROs, this partnership seeks to give airline customers the possibility to easily leverage the unique manufacturing benefits 3D printing offers.

"By combining our respective expertise, we are creating a powerful alliance with the skills needed to lower AM adoption barriers in the aeronautics industry," says Jurgen Laudus, Vice President of Materialise Manufacturing. "We present the opportunity to design, produce, and distribute certified 3D-printed solutions, supporting the aerospace aftermarket in leveraging the exceptional benefits of 3D printing."

Already, several cabin repair solutions have been successfully developed between Stirling Dynamics and Materialise, solving specific issues the customers face in their cabins. Proponent can leverage their OEM relationships to develop OEM-endorsed and certified solutions, making them available to operators worldwide that face similar issues.

Erik Krol, Proponent Vice President Strategic Business Units: "With Stirling Dynamics joining our partnership, we can offer our OEM partners qualified solutions that can easily be incorporated into their aftermarket supply chain. Through this partnership, OEMs can deliver spare parts and repairs in an extremely cost-effective way, ultimately benefiting the airlines and MROs."

The potential of 3D printing to revolutionize the aeronautics industry is significant. This digital manufacturing technology enables design optimizations, functional improvements, and the creation of lighter and stronger parts that were previously unachievable with conventional manufacturing techniques. In addition to these advantages, 3D printing offers remarkable time and cost reductions, further enhancing its appeal for aerospace applications.

About Stirling Dynamics

Stirling Dynamics is an award-winning engineering consultancy, part of Expleo, delivering innovative products and technical services to the aerospace, aviation and marine sectors.

Our EASA approved Part21J Design Organisation (EASA.21J.807) with a broad scope, extensive privileges, and a proven track record of diverse changes on aircraft, evaluates customers' cabin requirements and transforms them into smart products, services, and solutions utilizing the latest technologies within a powerful supplier network. For tailored cabin modification solutions, visit www.cabinmodhub.com

About Proponent

Proponent is the largest independent global aerospace parts distributor, headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable flexible industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries — including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities. For additional information, please visit www.materialise.com.

