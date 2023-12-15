NEXCOM Empowering Future Networks with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly unveils the NSA 7160R, the latest addition to its high-performance cybersecurity and networking product line. Powered by the revolutionary 5th Gen Intel Xeon scalable processor family and equipped with advanced technologies for security and AI application, this cutting-edge appliance guarantees unmatched performance and efficiency and ensures a robust defense against cyber threats.

Experience the future of cybersecurity and networking with NEXCOM's NSA 7160R. Empower your network with unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability. (PRNewswire)

The NSA 7160R excels with increased DDR bandwidth up to 5600 MT/s and a larger LLC, delivering enhanced performance and reduced latency for networking workloads. Its built-in accelerators make it a core solution for managing growing processing workloads. With CXL 1.1 support, the NSA 7160R harnesses the power of coherent interconnectivity, critical for performance-intensive workloads like AI, machine learning, and analytics.

Designed in a 2U server form factor, it offers exceptional expandability, featuring eight PCIe Gen5 extension slots for scalable configurations. This adaptability allows your network to evolve seamlessly alongside your business needs, making it an ideal choice for diverse applications, including 5G Core, content delivery networks, load balancing, AI tasks, cybersecurity, video edge, and virtualized environments.

"NEXCOM is proud to be among the first companies to introduce the 5th Gen Intel Xeon platform to the market," said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are launching our new flagship product that offers our customers unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability. With our productive collaboration and incorporation of the latest Intel technologies, NEXCOM continues to lead the industry, delivering unprecedented performance to the network sector."

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM (TPEX:8234) integrates its diverse capabilities and aims to become a world-renowned industrial leader driving digital transformation by providing innovative and quality services in vertical application markets. NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including IoT automation and robotic control for smart factories, edge AI telematics, video surveillance, digital signage for smart retail and smart cities, and network and communication.

Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) business group focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services in addition to cutting edge-platform solutions, for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

