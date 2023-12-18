Naturepedic Donates $50k Worth of Organic Mattresses and Bedding to Humble Design This Holiday Season

The Legacy Mattress Brand Furthers Their Charitable Mission By Supporting Local Chicago and Cleveland Families Transitioning out of Homeless Shelters

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, is helping to make a difference in the lives of local Chicago and Cleveland families this holiday season by donating $50,000 worth of kids and adult mattresses and bedding to Humble Design , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families emerging from homelessness by providing furnishing and design services.

Approximately 582,000 Americans experience homelessness—and up to 50% return to homelessness within a year of securing housing. Thanks to Humble Design's initiatives, less than 1% will return. With the help of passionate volunteers like Naturepedic, Humble Design aims to transform the lives of displaced families by providing furnished and personalized new homes. Since March 2022, Naturepedic has donated over $140,000 in mattresses to support Humble Design and its mission.

"Naturepedic is proud to work with Humble Design and their mission to transform a house into a home for local families in need," said Arin Schultz, Naturepedic's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The Naturepedic team was able to join Humble Design Cleveland and its selfless volunteers to help furnish a home for a local family this year. Witnessing firsthand the impact and gratitude our donations led to is something we will forever be grateful for."

"Partnering with Naturepedic has been so incredible," said Debbie Eastburn, Executive Director of Humble Design Cleveland. "Not only are they helping to get our families up off the floor, but they're providing a warm, comfortable, and secure place to sleep and turning an empty house into a home."

In addition to their work with Humble Design, Naturepedic donated financial support for the Lahaina wildfire victims via the holiday gifting program for Kokua Ka'ahele traveling hub, a grassroots organization dedicated to providing aid and essential needs to the Maui residents displaced by the wildfires. Naturepedic also made toy donations to Hope for the Holidays, an organization that provides gifts to those in the foster care system in Northeast Ohio.

Naturepedic is a 1% for the Planet member and a Green America Certified Business and advocates alongside the Environmental Working Group, Women's Voices for the Earth, Mattress Recycling Council, Toxic-Free Future, and many others. Over the past year, Naturepedic has donated over $290,000 to organizations advocating for the removal of toxic chemicals from consumer products and protecting the environment.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a Detroit-born nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veterans. Humble Design has brought nobility to nearly 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

