A DECADE IN THE MAKING: OREO RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME IN 2024

The brand's second-ever in game spot is one of many big moments planned for the iconic brand in the coming year.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OREO, America's favorite cookie, is gearing up for a monumental 2024 that includes a return to the Big Game.

Dave Laden on set for OREO cookies. (PRNewswire)

The OREO brand promises a spot that puts a playful twist on the cookie's iconic role in pop culture. The Mondelēz International cookie brand will air a 30-second spot from The Martin Agency during the second quarter on February 11, 2024. The spot will be directed by Emmy award winning director, Dave Laden and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP.

This announcement comes over a decade after the brand was last part of the Big Game. In 2013, OREO aired a 30 second in-game spot, "Whisper Fight" and made advertising history when the brand reacted in real time, tweeting the phrase, "You can still dunk in the dark," after the lights went off in the stadium during that same game.

"The OREO brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," shared Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for Milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming throughout the next year."

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit OREO at https://www.oreo.com/ and follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO® is America's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick OREO Team

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mondelez International