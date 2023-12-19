DuPont Recognized as Best ESG Partner by Samsung Electronics

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has been named the Best Partner in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) category by Samsung Electronics. The prestigious award, presented at Samsung's Material-day (M-day) event, recognizes DuPont's significant contributions in establishing a sustainable supply chain by collaborating to develop more sustainable semiconductor materials.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

Organized by Samsung Electronics' Materials Technology Group, M-day gathers semiconductor material partners annually to celebrate outstanding achievements over the past year. The event, held at Samsung's training center in Yongin-si, South Korea, also includes educational sessions on the group's quality management processes and technology priorities to foster collaboration.

"DuPont has made substantial contributions to the development of material technology for semiconductor fabrication," Sam-Jong Choi, Material Technology Team Leader, DS Division, Samsung Electronics. "As the significance of ESG in the materials and technologies sector continues to rise, we eagerly anticipate further collaboration between our two companies to drive sustainable growth."

DuPont innovates alongside customers to enable next-generation technology needs and offers high-performance semiconductor fabrication materials and technical support. Increasingly, DuPont's customers are looking for solutions to support their sustainability goals, including reducing energy consumption and emissions, improving material and process circularity, and enhancing responsible procurement practices. New material development includes formulations that reduce substances of concern and improve process safety. In addition, offerings can be optimized for longer lifetime or reduction of the amount of material used, creating operational efficiencies for fabricators or reducing their waste streams.

"As a global leader in semiconductor fabrication and packaging materials, we constantly work side-by-side with our customers to better understand their ESG ambitions, and we work tirelessly to provide them with sustainable solutions using materials science to drive positive climate action, together," said Hyun-Joo Park, Global Sustainability Leader, DuPont Semiconductor Technologies. "We're delighted that our work has been recognized, and receiving this award is a reflection of the deep commitment we have in collaborating with major global partners like Samsung Electronics to drive the innovations necessary for a better world."

Both DuPont and Samsung Electronics are founding members of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the first global, ecosystem-wide effort to advance the semiconductor industry's response to the challenge of climate change. Representatives from both companies are on the SCC Governing Council and play a key role in guiding its work, including the recent formation of an Energy Collaborative to improve access to low-carbon energy in the Asia-Pacific region.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com .

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

