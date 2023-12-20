ROMOSS WMS10 Magnetic Wireless Charger: The Go-To Charging Solution

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the blessing of mobile electronic equipment, people are no longer restricted by complex environments and can become local anytime and anywhere, enjoying delicious food and beautiful scenery freely. How to continue to enjoy portability has become a big problem when going out: a small power bank cannot be charged many times, a large-capacity power bank is not light enough, you bring a power bank but forget to bring the cable, and so many other issues.

ROMOSS WMS10 portable power bank solution with a capacity of 10,000 mAh that combines magnetic wireless charging and built-in fast charging functions, is awesome equipment for users to travel with ease.

Hit the New York Times Big Screen

Catering to the Fashion Trend

The ROMOSS WMS10 power bank broke through the industry with its good looks and quickly appeared on the big screen in New York Times Square, triggering a buying craze among fashion wear groups, technology enthusiast groups, and Generation Z consumers.

Christmas is coming to town! As the most special time at the end of 2023, it's significant to take the opportunity to express your love! Everyone hopes to receive their beloved gifts at Christmas or wants to give a thoughtful gift to their relatives or friends. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or a technology enthusiast, the colorful ROMOSS WMS10 with integrated cables and strong suction is the best Christmas gift option. Besides, the biggest Christmas discount of the year is a charm too!

Small Size, Large Capacity

Your Go-To Charging Solution

ROMOSS WMS10 power bank features the four core functions of small size, large capacity, wireless magnetic fast charging and built-in wired upgraded type-C ports.

The size of the WMS10 power bank is as small as a card, while is full of energy. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, It can provide 2-3 recharge guarantees for conventional mobile phones from 0 to full power, ensuring that after a day of travel, the mobile phone is still fully charged. At the same time, ROMOSS increases the charging speed to 15W, easily helps you get rid of a low battery. Even more, ROMOSS WMS10 integrates a type-C port, making it more compatible with your mixed family, Android and iPhone Smartphones.

If you're looking for a power supply system that is light and stylish, you might want to check out the ROMOSS portable power bank. The ROMOSS WMS10 portable power bank is available on the ROMOSS Amazon online shop, click the link to get it: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMGXXW8T?th=1

Specifications

Product Name ROMOSS WMS10 Power Bank Battery Type Rechargeable Lithium battery Capacity 10000mAh （5V/3A） Input 5V-.2A or9V-.2A(Lightning1) 5V--.3Aor9V-.2A(Lightning) 5V-3Aor9V--2A(Type-C) Output 5V-3Aor9V-2.22A or12V-1.67A(Lightning) 5V-3Aor9V-2.22Aor12V-1.67A(Type-C) Total:()+=15W(MAX) Wireless:15W(MAX) Size ~L104x W67xH20.5mm Weight 225g

About ROMOSS

ROMOSS Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in energy techs and consumer electronics, such as power banks, outdoor power systems, data cables, power adapters, car chargers, and power strips. ROMOSS was established in Shenzhen to deliver outstanding charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. ROMOSS has developed a range of products, including the power bank, power station, charger, and charging cable, which contains the ULTRA, the MAGNETIC, the LINE, the SENSE, the X explore, the S speed, the NEO, and the CYCLES, to cater to the diverse needs of its users over the past decade.

