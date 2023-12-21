Glow Sauna Studios Accelerates Growth with Multi-Unit Franchise Territory Sale in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow Sauna Studios, a trailblazer in the wellness industry, is proud to announce the successful sale of a multi-unit franchise territory in the dynamic and expanding infrared sauna services market. This strategic development underscores the brand's commitment to nationwide expansion and positions it as a leader in the holistic wellness space.

Shawnta Welch (PRNewswire)

The infrared sauna services market has witnessed unprecedented growth, driven by a surge in health-conscious consumers seeking natural and innovative solutions. Glow Sauna Studios has positioned itself as a market leader, providing unparalleled infrared sauna experiences that cater to the evolving needs of wellness enthusiasts.

Glow Sauna Studios is incredibly excited to be partnering with Shawnta Welch on this expansion. Ms. Welch has lived in the Atlanta area since she was seven and has had both an impressive and diverse career to date. Ms. Welch has spent many years in pharmaceuticals sales, working with McKesson and launched her own local mental health agency a few years ago. In addition to her focus on health and wellness, she also serves as the executive producer of "Single and Successful" a docuseries that focuses on mentorship and breaking down individual barriers."

"I am super excited to serve my community to help inspire, and motivate, individuals to live longer and healthier lives." said Ms. Welch.

The sale of this multi-unit franchise territory is a pivotal step in Glow Sauna Studios strategic expansion plan. The brand is poised to bring its infrared sauna services to a broader audience, catering to the increasing demand for wellness solutions.

Glow Sauna Studios provides franchisees with: a proven Business Model, opportunities for Scalable Succes, and a Comprehensive Support System:

Franchisees receive the right support at the right time in their journey.

As Glow Sauna Studios continues to make waves in the infrared sauna services market, this multi-unit territory sale is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing accessible and transformative wellness experiences.

Glow Sauna Studios is actively seeking visionary entrepreneurs interested in owning and operating multiple units in this thriving market. For more information about this exciting franchise opportunity, please visit http://glowfranchise.com or contact us at franchise@glowsaunastudios.com

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Josh Terzo

President & Founder

Glow Sauna Studios

Email: jterzo@glowsaunastudios.com

Phone: (847) 858-0699

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glow Sauna Studios