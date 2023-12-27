BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Northwest China's Gansu Province, causing significant casualties and property damage. JA Solar acted quickly to donate 400,000 RMB worth of supplies to support the relief work in Gansu.

JA Solar Donates Supplies to Quake-hit Areas in Gansu Province (PRNewswire)

On December 22, JA Solar commissioned Jinmailang, one of the largest food manufacturers in China, to ship 6,800 boxes of convenience food to the earthquake-stricken areas overnight to support the local disaster-stricken population and rescuers. The supplies have now been delivered. In the coming weeks and months, JA Solar will continue to fully support the relief work in the area through its actions.

For many years, JA Solar has been actively participating in poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and other public welfare through its corporate social responsibility. It has incorporated the "100 Hope Primary Schools Donation Project", "Brightness Project for Poverty-stricken Cataract Patients" and the "10,000 Needy Students Financial Assistance Project" into the Company's Three Major Charity Projects for the benefit of the people.

Adhering to the corporate mission of "Developing solar power to benefit the planet", JA Solar contributes green and clean energy to the world through its photovoltaic products, and at the same time, actively devotes itself to corporate social responsibility efforts. It has been selected as a board member of the China Poverty-Alleviation Volunteer Promotion of Volunteer Service (now "China Rural Development Volunteer Service Promotion Association"), Outstanding Cases of Social Responsibility of Chinese Private Enterprises (2022), and "Caring Entrepreneur" of the National Charity Organizations.

