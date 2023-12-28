JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Achieves Prestigious Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar's groundbreaking DeepBlue 4.0 Pro recently earned the coveted High-speed Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD. This significant certification affirms the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro's superior safety, reliability, and exceptional weather resistance performance, particularly in hurricane-prone regions such as high-altitude and offshore areas.

TÜV NORD, a pioneer in the industry, is the first testing agency to introduce and conduct a high-speed wind tunnel certification for photovoltaic modules. The comprehensive standard for modules under extreme wind conditions sets a high benchmark in the industry, detailing technical requirements for PV modules and their components during strong hurricanes.

DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is at the forefront of innovation, utilizing rectangular silicon wafers combined with cutting-edge technologies. These include the n-type high-efficiency Bycium+ cell technology and advanced high-density packaging techniques. The 72-cell version of this module series boasts an industry-leading power of 635W, making it the most powerful product in the 182 series. Moreover, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series exhibits several enhanced features such as lower power degradation, increased bifacial power generation, superior power temperature coefficient, and improved low-light performance. These advancements ensure more energy yield in challenging weather conditions. Based on the data from a one-year field test launched by JA Solar and TÜV NORD in Yinchuan, the n-type modules from JA Solar demonstrate an additional energy yield of approximately 3.9%. Additionally, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules offer an advantage with their lower open-circuit voltage due to fewer cells, which minimizes the risk of hot spots. This design also allows for a greater number of modules per string, thus reducing the Balance of System (BOS) costs and the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE). This translates to enhanced value for customers, reinforcing JA Solar's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative PV solutions.

