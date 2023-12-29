Attain and Experian Collaborate to Help Unlock Cross-Device Outcomes for Advertisers

Leveraging Experian's Graph, Attain expands its reach and addressability across multiple devices, offering innovative solutions for advertisers in a cookie-less ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain , a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Experian , the world's leading global information services company. By leveraging Experian's Graph, this collaboration will unlock cross-device outcomes for advertisers in a cookieless environment.

With the growing number of devices and platforms used by consumers, the need for precise audience targeting and refined marketing strategies has become increasingly important. Through this collaboration, Attain will integrate the Experian Graph into its system, expanding the reach and addressability of its active user base of more than six million.

"We are continuously impressed by the caliber of Attain's customer base and our ability to fortify it with additional identity markers," said Greg Koerner, Vice President Digital Advertising Sales, of Experian. "By harnessing the power of Attain's extensive outcome data and the Experian Graph, we can easily offer marketers new avenues for reaching their target audience across multiple devices and channels."

This integration will enable Attain to seamlessly connect with consumers across multiple devices, including mobile and CTV, offering innovative solutions to advertisers in an ever-changing digital landscape. With over 250M households, nearly 500M MAIDs, and 200M CTV IDs in Experian's Graph, this integration will unlock vast opportunities for marketers to reach their target audience and measure campaign performance accurately. It will also allow Attain to align advertiser data and showcase significant correlations across various media channels, making their marketing tools more powerful than ever.

"We're taking a major leap forward in enhancing our advertising capabilities by incorporating Experian Graph into the Attain platform," Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain, said. "With this integration, we can seamlessly align advertiser data and demonstrate outcomes' true impact and correlation across different media channels. This not only provides our customers with a more comprehensive view, but it also enhances the effectiveness of their advertising strategies."

This collaboration will enable Attain to offer advertisers a more holistic reporting approach and provide them with a more comprehensive understanding of cross-device outcomes. Those utilizing the Experian Graph through Attain's services can resolve to a single consumer profile, combining IPS and Universal IDs with CTV IDs and MAIDs.

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower marketers to drive better outcomes by providing access to first-party permissioned commerce data. Powered by a portfolio of apps, retail loyalty account linking, receipt capture, and survey results, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

For more information on Attain, visit attaindata.io.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals take financial control and access financial services, businesses make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders lend more responsibly, and organizations prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries, and every day, we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity.

With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

View original content:

SOURCE Attain