D’Argent’s Thomas Giallonardo, III focuses on family and community

Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies is a family-owned and operated business that has achieved a superlative reputation not only throughout Louisiana, but also nationally. The company D’Argent consist of three primary leaders — Founder Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo III, Construction Company President Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV, CCIM, A+, CDP and Real Estate Company President Justin Giallonardo, CCIM.

Tom began his professional career as a brick mason in the New Orleans area. After starting and operating a successful masonry company for several years, Tom decided to expand his company and his vision of his role in the construction and real estate industry. He not only used his financial resources and business experience to grow his own company, but also to help other businesses grow and succeed. “Family-owned and operated is more than just a factual statement at D’Argent,” Tom said. “Family is the core principle on which my company was founded.” In fact, before Tom started his own business, he had only worked for one other person, his father. “I worked for him every summer as far back as I can remember,” Tom said. “My first salary that I remember earning was $6 per day and lunch.”

In the mid-1980′s the state’s “Oil Bust” sidelined many construction workers. Like so many others, Tom decided to try his luck on the East Coast. When he arrived in Virginia “I found some brick that needed to be laid and that was the start of my first business,” he recalled. He came back to Louisiana five years later when the economy had improved. “There was work everywhere. I had no problem finding construction projects to do.” He said. Despite the fact that so many small businesses fail shortly after they start up, Tom said he “never had a doubt that my company would succeed, because I had no choice. I had a wife and two young sons. Failure was not an option.” He has had many highlights in his career, but one that stands out is his first real estate deal. “I closed the purchase of the property on a Thursday, put it up for sale on Friday and sold it on Saturday,” Tom remembered. “I was able to make a profit on my first deal in only three days. I was hooked!”

As he did with his father, Tom always wanted his sons to follow in his footsteps. “When they were growing up, I had them work with me on job sites every chance we had, even working with me managing a construction project or in the office when they were not in classes.” Tommy and Justin took over the day-to-day tasks of running D’Argent’s construction and real estate divisions several years ago. “Now they each have their own division that are doing better than they ever did under my leadership!” Tom states that with D’Argent “now fully under control of the 2nd generation, I am more confident of D’Argent’s continuing growth and success than I have ever been before.

