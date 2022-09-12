Thomas Giallonardo, IV keeps D’Argent construction projects running

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of D’Argent Companies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about D’Argent Companies, visit dargentcompanies.com.

Construction is a major factor in sustaining a strong economy, and Alexandria-based D’Argent Construction has been a local staple in commercial construction for decades. The family-owned company was founded by Thomas Giallonardo, III 25 years ago, working in residential construction for a few years before venturing into the field of commercial real estate.

D’Argent’s Construction Division is led by Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV, who joined the company 15 years ago as a site superintendent for construction projects. While he enjoyed success in overseeing all phases of a project, Tommy wanted more -- for himself and the company. “We set high expectations for our company, our employees and our work,” Tommy said. He decided to apply that principle to himself, by choosing to earn a college degree, from University of North Texas in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate. “I obtained a degree to further broaden the horizon of our family-owned business,” he said. Tommy also holds professional certifications in commercial investment and development design/construction.

As Dargent’s President of Construction, Tommy is responsible for estimating, scheduling, and coordinating all construction ventures. His hands-on approach and depth of experience allows him to manage construction projects from conception to completion. He specializes in pre-construction services, construction management and historical restoration scopes. Tommy sums up his, and his company’s, philosophy by saying, “Do good business, leverage relationships and provide quality services to customers.” Those words to live by and to work by, have served him well throughout his career and will continue to be the company’s guiding light into the future.

