D’Argent Companies celebrates their 25th Anniversary

Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies has been a leader and innovator in commercial real estate and construction for 25 years, with over 200 projects in 10 states. The company will celebrate its silver anniversary, or as the French call it, the “anniversaire d’argent”, in the month of October. The company D’Argent consist of three primary leaders: Founder, Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo III, Construction Company President, Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV, CCIM, A+, CDP, and Real Estate Company President, Justin Giallonardo, CCIM.

“Our services span the entire project life cycle, positioning us to provide a comprehensive turnkey solution for our clients,” Dargent founder Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo said. “Our ability to control a project from start to finish allows us to meet high-quality standards while providing reliable service and innovative solutions.” D’Argent is a family-owned business with Tom’s two sons, Tommy and Justin, working together for the past 15 years. Tommy is President of Construction and Justin is President of Real Estate for the company. Tom chose the name D’Argent which means “silver”, while he was taking a French immersion class at UL-Lafayette. The company’s first “big deal” in the commercial world was constructing the Dollar General in Mansura, Louisiana in 2004.

For the past quarter of a century, the economic fortunes of D’Argent and Dollar General have been linked. D’Argent has built over 50 Dollar Generals throughout the United States. In fact, one of the company’s most recent projects was remodeling and expanding the Place du Marche Shopping Center in Marksville, Louisiana, to relocate and enlarge the city’s current Dollar General. Another was purchasing the 45,000 sqft. Centerpiece Shopping Center at the intersection of Johnson Street and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, Louisiana.

While Tom, Tommy, and Justin all express pride in Dargent’s past and confidence in the continued success of its present operations, they are also optimistic about the company’s future and the part it intends to play in improving this area’s economy. Tom said that with day-to-day operations handled by Tommy and Justin, “I am more excited and confident of D’Argent’s continuing growth and success. D’Argent has new life and vitality. It is more poised for bigger and better things than ever before!”