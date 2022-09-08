D’Argent Companies help create successful businesses in local communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of D’Argent Development LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about D’Argent Development LLC, visit dargentcompanies.com

Small businesses are the backbone of any local economy. Small businesses that help other small businesses succeed are the best “good neighbors.” One such “neighbor” is D’Argent Companies, an Alexandria-based family-owned building that specializes not only in constructing new commercial buildings and shopping centers, but also in purchasing real estate for commercial development and providing property management services for property owners.

The company was founded 25 years ago by Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo III. Today it has two divisions. Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV leads the Construction Division and Justin Giallonardo is president of the Real Estate Division. “If you own an existing property that is underperforming and you are looking to turn the property around, D’Argent can assist you,” Justin said. D’Argent helps its clients from the very beginning and at every step of the process, or it can come in at a particular phase where the owner needs the expertise.

“We are a true one-stop-shop, with proven success in redeveloping properties throughout the South,” Justin said. One service of the Real Estate Division is to help investors seeking to put their money to work for them in real estate. “Whether you are looking for a long-term investment, a tax shelter, or short-term gains in real estate, you should invest with D’Argent,” Justin added. Sometimes an investor in a real estate project discovers he is now actually running the day-to-day business, Justin noted. “If that happens to you, D’Argent can take those responsibilities off your hands by monitoring all operations of your property, ensuring you receive the profits without personally dealing with the associated workload.”

“D’Argent’s leaders and staff have an in-depth knowledge of real estate markets that yields positive results for their clients. As an owner, commercial developer, general contractor, and Louisiana licensed broker we know what it is like when you have a deadline to purchase a property or a lease to execute,” he said. “We will treat your property leasing and sales as we would our own. From newly developed to existing projects, we will tailor our approach to achieve your objectives.” D’Argent takes a “boots-on-the-ground approach” to projects, researching the local market conditions and available sites to find the right location for the client’s needs. “We are not your typical broker,” he said. “We understand demographics and the ‘why’ behind your criteria. We consider all properties, not just those that are listed for sale or lease. We are ready to find your perfect location.”