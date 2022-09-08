D’Argent Construction helps to build a strong economy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of D’Argent Development LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about D’Argent Development LLC, visit dargentcompanies.com

Turning a commercial venture from dream to successful reality is a complicated, sometimes confusing, and time-consuming process. D’Argent Companies’ Construction division works closely with clients from start to finish to make those dreams become reality. D’Argent not only handles the actual construction of those commercial ventures, but also manages schedules, monitors the budget and ensures the quality of work on those projects. “Our in-depth knowledge of the construction process seamlessly guides every project to a successful completion, both on time and on budget,” Construction Division President Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV said.

D’Argent is an Alexandria-based family-owned business that was founded by Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo III 25 years ago. Tommy leads the Construction Division while his brother, Justin, heads the Real Estate Division. Tommy said Dargent uses a “design-plus-build approach, which enables us to manage the entire project more efficiently. A key element of the D’Argent process is to work closely with the owner, beginning in the design phase.” Even before the first shovel of dirt has been turned or the first nail driven, the D’Argent Construction team has already been hard at work. The pre-construction services include design, conceptual drawings, generating specifications for the work, value engineering, scheduling and budgeting. “We pride ourselves on the quality of work,” Tommy said. “Our contractors can perform demolition, earthwork, concrete finishing, framing, common finishes, stucco and masonry scopes.” With that in mind, D’Argent makes sure it uses high quality contractors and superior quality materials for their projects. These contractors are also available to help the community’s businesses clean up after a natural disaster, with specialized equipment on-call around the clock to help restore property to pre-storm condition. In a state and region that values its history and its historical buildings, Dargent also specializes in meticulously rebuilding, restoring and preserving historic landmarks.

D’Argent Companies had its beginnings in construction 25 years ago. Even though it has branched out into commercial real estate development and property management, the company still takes great pride in its ability to turn a vacant tract of land into a building or shopping center with stores, restaurants and services that create jobs and strengthen local economies and communities.