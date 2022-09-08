Justin Giallonardo leads D’Argent real estate efforts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of D’Argent Development LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about D’Argent Development LLC, visit dargentcompanies.com

When Justin Giallonardo says he loves his family and his community, his actions match his words. Justin is the youngest son of D’Argent founder Thomas “Tom” Giallonardo III. While Justin is president of the D’Argent Real Estate Division, his older brother Thomas “Tommy” Giallonardo IV leads the Construction Division. Family is not only a home priority, but also a key part of his professional life. D’Argent Companies, LLC is an Alexandria-based commercial real estate and construction business that will celebrate its 25th anniversary in the month of October.

Justin has been active in Central Louisiana business, professional and community organizations for many years, including the Rapides Symphony board of trustees, Cenla Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rapides Workforce Development Board, two term president of the Young Professionals Group of Cenla and the Louisiana Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) chapter. Justin earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate from the University of North Texas. “I absolutely intended to come work for the family business,” Justin said. “I went to the University of North Texas specifically to obtain my degree in Real Estate after two years at LSUA to get my basic courses behind me.” In 2011, at the age of 23, Justin became one of the nation’s youngest recipients of the prestigious CCIM designation. He is also a state-licensed real estate salesperson.

His education, training, and 15 years of experience with the company makes him well-prepared to deal with the important responsibilities of commercial property management, site selection, real estate brokerage and tenant representation. Justin said he has enjoyed working with “so many like-minded individuals in the commercial real estate sector who have become lifelong friends. D’Argent Companies is my heart, my passion, my life and my family.” He said having his father and brother by his side also gives him the confidence and security of knowing “I have two men who will always be there for support regardless of the situation.”