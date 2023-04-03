Louisiana Athletic Club Announces Tennis and Pickleball at the Pineville Location

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Louisiana Athletic Club and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Louisiana Athletic Club, visit https://louisianaathleticclub.com/.

Louisiana Athletic Club is proud to include tennis and pickleball among the amenities now offered at our Pineville gym. Pickleball spiked in popularity during the pandemic and has been considered “America’s fastest growing sport” by the US News. While gaining momentum in Central Louisiana, locations to play have remained limited. We have added two indoor courts for our members to enjoy.

For those new to the sport, it is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. The court size is smaller than your average single court in tennis. The game also requires less running than tennis. A game can be played with two or four players and has a relatively easy scoring system.

Pickleball is a great way to improve mobility and flexibility while also getting cardiovascular benefits. The game has been popular among senior adult communities for years for the benefits it offers in keeping the mind sharp and improving hand-eye coordination.

We have loved the addition of pickleball to the Louisiana Athletic Club because of the community it is bringing. Most workouts are done individually, but tennis and pickleball add a social aspect to getting in your fitness routine. On any given day you will see the court filled with members of all ages and physical abilities. You do not have to look far to find someone willing to start a pick-up game.

The addition of tennis has come with the partnership Louisiana Athletic Club enjoys with Louisiana Christian University. The campus has six courts they have made available to our members for use during our hours of operation. Tennis is a great way to get in physical activity while enjoying the beautiful outdoors. You do not have to be a tennis pro to enjoy the benefits of playing this sport.

Playing tennis has so many great health benefits such as improving muscle tone, strength, and flexibility. Players see cardiovascular improvement by lowering blood pressure and resting heart rates. As with pickleball, tennis is a great mental game as well, increasing your reaction time. One of the benefits of most exercise is improving bone density.

What are you waiting for? Grab a racket or paddle today and get moving! At the Louisiana Athletic Club, we work hard to create an atmosphere where finding your fit can be fun. When you find an activity you love, you will keep showing up and putting in the work.