Saturday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-65, with the heavily favored Crimson Tide taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 total.

LSU vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Line: Alabama -11.5

Point Total: 148.5

LSU vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 78, LSU 65

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (-11.5)



Alabama (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Alabama's record against the spread this season is 14-5-0, and LSU's is 6-13-0. The Crimson Tide have a 9-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 8-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 150.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while LSU has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have compiled a 6-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

LSU is 238th in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents average.

LSU makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

LSU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.4 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 12 (209th in college basketball).

