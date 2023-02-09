Betting on SE Louisiana-McNeese couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player in an area where online sports betting has been legalized. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

The Legacy Center Line: SE Louisiana -2.5

SE Louisiana -2.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): SE Louisiana -135, McNeese +110

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Lions versus Cowboys game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Lions (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Lions will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Spread betting, like betting on the Lions at -2.5, is a tad more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can provide a better payout. In this case, the -2.5 means that the Lions must beat their opponent by at least three points to "cover the spread." If the Lions don't win by at least three points, or lose the game outright, then the Cowboys will "cover" the spread, making them the right choice.

Other bets you can make

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105), you'd get back $20 if the final score is higher than the set total.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will SE Louisiana get to 10 points before McNeese?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.