Louisiana vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game features the James Madison Dukes (18-6) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-10) clashing at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for JMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of an 81-80 loss to Troy in their last outing on Saturday.
Louisiana vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
Louisiana vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 64, Louisiana 63
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Ragin' Cajuns took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-48.
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26
- 65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 58.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) and conceding 57.8 (42nd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Louisiana is averaging more points (63.2 per game) than it is overall (58.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Ragin' Cajuns are scoring 62.6 points per game, 4.7 more than they are averaging on the road (57.9).
- At home Louisiana is giving up 53.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is on the road (62.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Ragin' Cajuns are scoring 64.7 points per game, 5.9 more than their season average (58.8).
