Thursday's game features the James Madison Dukes (18-6) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-10) clashing at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for JMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of an 81-80 loss to Troy in their last outing on Saturday.

Louisiana vs. JMU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 64, Louisiana 63

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Ragin' Cajuns took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-48.

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26

65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Performance Insights