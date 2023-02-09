Arturo Dean and Cobe Williams are two players to watch when the Florida International Panthers (12-12, 6-7 C-USA) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 C-USA) go head to head at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech's Last Game

Louisiana Tech was victorious in its previous game against the Rice, 80-72, on Thursday. Williams was its top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cobe Williams 20 4 8 1 0 2 Kaleb Stewart 17 2 0 0 0 5 Dravon Mangum 15 5 1 2 0 3

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (5.0 per game), and he puts up 12.6 points and 2.5 assists.

Keaston Willis is posting 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Jordan Crawford is posting 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor.

Kenny Hunter is putting up 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 61.1% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)