Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game at Thomas Assembly Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-10) matching up with the Florida International Panthers (12-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-57 win as our model heavily favors Louisiana Tech.
The Lady Techsters enter this game following a 60-57 loss to Rice on Thursday.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida International 57
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Techsters took down the North Texas Lady Eagles 81-66 on January 11.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25
- 79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5
- 61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14
- 67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball and are giving up 60.5 per contest to rank 79th in college basketball.
- Louisiana Tech's offense has been worse in C-USA games this season, putting up 62.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.2 PPG.
- The Lady Techsters post 69 points per game in home games, compared to 59.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Louisiana Tech has played better at home this season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 in away games.
- The Lady Techsters' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 63.6 points a contest compared to the 65.2 they've averaged this season.
