Thursday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (13-8) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with SE Louisiana coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Cowgirls claimed a 75-67 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce.

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 68, McNeese 62

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls' best win this season came in a 69-54 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies on January 14.

McNeese has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5

77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14

McNeese Performance Insights