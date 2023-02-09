Nicholls vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (4-16) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-17) going head to head at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 65-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Colonels are coming off of a 68-55 loss to Houston Christian in their last game on Saturday.
Nicholls vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Nicholls vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 65, Nicholls 64
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Colonels took down the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Lady Colonels have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- Nicholls has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels' -307 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.2 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (333rd in college basketball).
- Nicholls' offense has been better in Southland games this year, posting 59.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.2 PPG.
- The Lady Colonels are posting 60.0 points per game this year at home, which is 6.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (53.1).
- In 2022-23, Nicholls is giving up 68.9 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 73.6.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Colonels have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 59.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 57.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.