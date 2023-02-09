Thursday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (13-10) versus the Wichita State Shockers (13-10) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 9.

The Green Wave head into this game after a 53-50 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Tulane vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Tulane vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 69, Wichita State 63

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave's best win of the season came in a 64-50 victory on January 17 over the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tulane is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11

71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21

67-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on December 11

Tulane Performance Insights