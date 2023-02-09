Tyreke Locure is a player to watch when the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) meet at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Fant-Ewing Coliseum Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UL Monroe's Last Game

In its most recent game, UL Monroe fell to the South Alabama on Saturday, 72-64. Its top scorer was Jamari Blackmon with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamari Blackmon 23 4 4 0 0 3 Tyreke Locure 15 4 0 3 0 0 Savion Gallion 8 5 0 2 0 0

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Locure posts 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 37.0% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thomas Howell is tops on the Warhawks at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.0 assists and 9.9 points.

Victor Baffuto is putting up 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Savion Gallion posts 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 37.4% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)