Saturday's contest between the McNeese Cowgirls (9-14) and New Orleans Privateers (5-16) matching up at Lakefront Arena has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Cowgirls are coming off of a 72-64 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 67, New Orleans 65

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls took down the No. 254-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Houston Christian Huskies, 69-54, on January 14, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Privateers have tied for the 149th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

McNeese has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5

77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14

McNeese Performance Insights