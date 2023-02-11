McNeese vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the McNeese Cowgirls (9-14) and New Orleans Privateers (5-16) matching up at Lakefront Arena has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Cowgirls are coming off of a 72-64 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.
McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 67, New Orleans 65
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls took down the No. 254-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Houston Christian Huskies, 69-54, on January 14, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Privateers have tied for the 149th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- McNeese has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5
- 77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls are being outscored by 4.1 points per game, with a -94 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (163rd in college basketball), and give up 70.2 per outing (310th in college basketball).
- In Southland action, McNeese has averaged 0.3 more points (66.4) than overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cowgirls are putting up 73 points per game, 13.2 more than they are averaging on the road (59.8).
- McNeese gives up 65.4 points per game at home, and 74.7 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Cowgirls are averaging 66.5 points per contest, 0.4 more than their season average (66.1).
