Saturday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (9-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (5-16) clashing at Lakefront Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Privateers earned an 83-68 victory against Nicholls.

New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction

  • Prediction: McNeese 67, New Orleans 65

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

  • On January 28, the Privateers picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-42 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings.
  • New Orleans has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 228) on January 5
  • 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 21
  • 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on November 14
  • 83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on February 9

New Orleans Performance Insights

  • The Privateers average 58.0 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per contest (207th in college basketball). They have a -152 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.
  • New Orleans is tallying 58.3 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.3 more points per game than its overall average (58.0).
  • The Privateers average 60.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively, New Orleans has been better at home this season, surrendering 59.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.
  • The Privateers have averaged 58.0 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.

