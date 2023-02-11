Saturday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (14-8) versus the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-18) at University Center (LA) has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of SE Louisiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Colonels' most recent outing was an 83-68 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, Nicholls 53

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals 80-74 on January 12.

Nicholls has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights