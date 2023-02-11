Saturday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (14-8) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-18) squaring off at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SE Louisiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

Last time out, the Lions won on Thursday 72-64 over McNeese.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, Nicholls 53

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions captured their best win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who rank No. 220 in our computer rankings, 59-51.

SE Louisiana has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10).

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12

63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5

78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11

72-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 9

72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2

SE Louisiana Performance Insights