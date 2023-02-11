Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Southern Lady Jaguars (9-13) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-12) squaring off at F. G. Clark Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 win for heavily favored Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Jaguars are coming off of a 48-43 loss to Alabama State in their last game on Monday.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 70, Prairie View A&M 59
Southern Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Jaguars beat the Texas Southern Lady Tigers on the road on January 2 by a score of 70-62.
- The Lady Jaguars have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (seven).
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 14
- 56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 313) on November 17
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 9
- 74-43 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 23
- 65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars have a -194 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 55.4 points per game to rank 335th in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.
- Southern is tallying 58.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3.1 more points per game than its overall average (55.4).
- Offensively the Lady Jaguars have fared better at home this year, putting up 63.5 points per game, compared to 50.7 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Southern has played better in home games this year, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 68.0 in away games.
- The Lady Jaguars have been racking up 57.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 55.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.