How to Watch Tulane vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- Tulane is 15-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 82nd.
- The Green Wave record 12.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Pirates allow (70.1).
- When Tulane puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 16-3.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Tulane is averaging 3.1 fewer points per game (84.4) than it is away from home (87.5).
- In 2022-23, the Green Wave are surrendering 73.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 85.3.
- At home, Tulane is averaging 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.8) than on the road (8.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (35.3%).
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|SMU
|W 74-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/4/2023
|@ Memphis
|W 90-89
|FedExForum
|2/7/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 101-94
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/18/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
