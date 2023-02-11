UL Monroe vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the Troy Trojans (15-9) matching up with the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-56 win for heavily favored Troy.
The Warhawks are coming off of a 72-62 loss to South Alabama in their most recent outing on Thursday.
UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UL Monroe vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 81, UL Monroe 56
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Warhawks defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on December 29 by a score of 81-66.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UL Monroe is 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-71 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 7
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 28
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on December 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks average 64.0 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (298th in college basketball). They have a -123 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.
- Offensively, UL Monroe is posting 62.8 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (64.0 points per game) is 1.2 PPG higher.
- The Warhawks are scoring 69.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (58.2).
- At home, UL Monroe is ceding 13.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than on the road (76.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Warhawks have been scoring 63.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.