Saturday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the Troy Trojans (15-9) matching up with the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-56 win for heavily favored Troy.

The Warhawks are coming off of a 72-62 loss to South Alabama in their most recent outing on Thursday.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 81, UL Monroe 56

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Warhawks defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on December 29 by a score of 81-66.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UL Monroe is 3-8 (.273%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

73-71 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 7

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 28

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on December 19

UL Monroe Performance Insights