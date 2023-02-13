Southern vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Lady Jaguars (10-13) taking on the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-22) at 6:30 PM (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Southern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars won on Saturday 69-52 over Prairie View A&M.
Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 68, Texas Southern 64
Southern Schedule Analysis
- On January 2, the Lady Jaguars claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-62 victory over the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 263) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Jaguars have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 14
- 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 11
- 56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 313) on November 17
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 9
- 74-43 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 23
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars average 56 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (166th in college basketball). They have a -177 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.7 points per game.
- With 59.3 points per game in SWAC matchups, Southern is posting 3.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (56 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Lady Jaguars are averaging 13.4 more points per game (64.1) than they are on the road (50.7).
- Southern cedes 56.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Jaguars have been scoring 59 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 56 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
