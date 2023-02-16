Thursday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (15-11) taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-52 victory for heavily favored Louisiana.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 58-48 victory against South Alabama in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 74, UL Monroe 52

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Warhawks are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 64th-most losses.

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26

65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Performance Insights