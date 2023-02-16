Thursday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) at 9:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 victory for LSU, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest following an 88-64 loss to South Carolina on Sunday.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Ole Miss 63

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory on January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).

LSU has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 30) on January 23

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 19

69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 29

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 48) on February 2

87-55 over Oregon State (No. 67) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights