Thursday's contest between the McNeese Cowgirls (9-15) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-63 based on our computer prediction, with McNeese coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 16.

The Cowgirls fell in their last matchup 65-59 against New Orleans on Saturday.

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 66, Incarnate Word 63

McNeese Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Cowgirls beat the Houston Christian Huskies at home on January 14 by a score of 69-54.

McNeese has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5

77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14

McNeese Performance Insights