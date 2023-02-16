Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (15-8) and Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-13) going head to head at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Demons secured a 71-66 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 65, Northwestern State 57
Northwestern State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Lamar Cardinals on January 28, the Lady Demons secured their signature win of the season, a 54-52 home victory.
Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 26
- 62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 12
- 76-64 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 14
- 67-58 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 7
- 79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northwestern State Performance Insights
- The Lady Demons' -134 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.9 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (219th in college basketball).
- With 59.5 points per game in Southland action, Northwestern State is averaging 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.9 PPG).
- The Lady Demons post 65.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 55.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- Northwestern State is ceding 53.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 22.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (76.6).
- The Lady Demons' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 59.1 points a contest compared to the 59.9 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.