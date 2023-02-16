Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (15-8) and Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-13) matching up at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Lions' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 90-52 victory against Nicholls.

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 65, Northwestern State 57

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions' best win this season came against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in our computer rankings. The Lions took home the 59-51 win at home on February 4.

SE Louisiana has 11 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12

63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5

78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11

72-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 9

72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2

SE Louisiana Performance Insights