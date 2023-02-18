The Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland) aim to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Northwestern State vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline
DraftKings Northwestern State (-10.5) 151 -675 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Northwestern State (-12.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

  • New Orleans has covered nine times in 23 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Privateers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).
  • Northwestern State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Demons' 26 games have hit the over.

