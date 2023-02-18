Saturday's contest that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13) versus the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-20) at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

Their last time out, the Lady Colonels lost 59-50 to Texas A&M-CC on Thursday.

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 65, Nicholls 57

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals on the road on January 12 by a score of 80-74.

The Lady Colonels have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Nicholls is 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights